Australian woman lured by 'online dating scam' run from SA

An Australian women seeking love across the Indian Ocean probably had no idea what Tohukwu Udeh looked like when she allegedly parted with R375‚000 to gain his affections.

But on Monday the tall and skinny young man with a downy beard and stylish hairdo was unmasked as one of the suspected players in a syndicate which preyed on lonely hearts looking for a soul mate in the murky depths of cyberspace. He appeared briefly in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court where his lawyer‚ Lundi Maki‚ said that Udeh was self-employed in the business of “buying and selling accident cars”.

It was his second appearance in court after he was arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit earlier in August for allegedly defrauding unsuspecting victims through online dating scams.

The Hawks said in a media statement that the syndicate’s modus operandi included using fake profiles on online dating websites to lure victims.