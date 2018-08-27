“They say my cows stink‚” says 90-year-old Domani Plaatjie‚ one of half a dozen farmers who keep livestock at their RDP houses in Uitenhage.

“Stock theft and the lack of land is what is prompting us to farm in RDPs‚” says Plaatjie. He lives with his wife‚ their elderly daughter‚ and four grandchildren in a cramped RDP house in Gunguluza‚ KwaNobuhle.

“Originally‚ I come from the rural area of Grahamstown and came to Gunguluza over two decades ago. I came with a herd of five cows and created a kraal next to my shack. This area was open land then and the bush was thick and everyone marked a plot and erected a shack.”

“When my RDP house was built in 2011‚ I created a bigger kraal in its backyard … because the municipality was busy clearing the bush and left no space on which to create a kraal.”

Today‚ Plaatjie has 14 cows. They graze some distance away until it gets dark; then his sons herd them back to his RDP home. Plaatjie says if the cows are left to roam away from the RDP kraal‚ they get hit by cars on busy Rocklands Road‚ taken by rustlers or impounded for straying and grazing on the land of other farmers.