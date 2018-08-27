Man killed after car plunges off Durban bridge

A man was killed and another was seriously injured when a car plunged from a bridge and landed in a river in Durban’s Springfield Park on Sunday.

Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said medics received reports that a car had careened from Inanda Road near the Durban SPCA.

“When medics arrived we found that the car had veered from the roadway and plunged off the bridge and landed in the water. Only parts of the roof were visible‚” he said.

“Paramedics entered the water and found that one of the men in the car had sustained fatal injuries and had died before we arrived‚” he added.

Medics‚ aided by eThekwini Metro firefighters and police search and rescue divers‚ set about rescuing the injured man.

He was treated and stabilised at the scene before he was transported by ambulance to a city hospital for further medical care.