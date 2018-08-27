Marli van Breda's curatorship under consideration

It is a week since Henri van Breda‚ convicted of the brutal slaying of his parents and brother with an axe in 2015‚ heard that his application for leave to appeal both his conviction and sentence was turned down by the High Court in Cape Town.

Now his sister’s future is under discussion as her curator‚ advocate Louise Buitman SC‚ submitted a report on Monday with regard to Marli’s future care arrangements.

Marli was 16 years old when the attacks happened and turns 20 this year.

A report was scheduled to be heard in chambers in the High Court in Cape Town on June 11‚ but it was postponed to July 31 and again to August 27.

Buikman told TimesLIVE on Monday: “The matter is before Judge Henney and is standing down until Friday August 31 to allow the trustees who are parties to the application to consider my report. The report and the court file remain confidential and will not be disclosed to the media.”