Nic Catzavelos has spoken out on his racist brother Adam - Here's what he said

Nic Catzavelos, the older brother of Adam Catzavelos - the man who made a racist video after celebrating the fact that no black people were on a beach while using the k-word - has opened up about his family dynamics, his brother and the circumstances around the video.

Nic was speaking to Eusebius McKaiser on 702. He said that he is a very private person and the whole incident has shaken his family. He said he first heard about the video after his brother sent him a voicenote explaining what had happened. Nic said he didn't listen to the message at first because he was busy at work but after he got sent the video he was shocked.

He said he didn't believe it was somebody in the group that leaked the video, but rather that it was sent from one person to another person, all under the guise of it being shared by like-minded individuals, until it found its way to someone who did not agree with its content.

Here are powerful quotes from his interview on 702.

THE VIDEO

He (Adam) was in a total panic. I said 'send the video to me.' I hadn't seen it. I couldn't believe what I was seeing. I knew this was going to blow-up.

I was horrified. I was totally shocked. It's disturbing to say the least. It's not a word I hear often anymore.

He (Adam) doesn't sit around and discuss race. He doesn't come from a family of racists

THE FAMILY

My family has been ripped apart. My parents left for overseas yesterday and my father and I barely spoke.

My last conversation with Adam was on Saturday night. There was major conflict about me coming on here (702) and about this issue.