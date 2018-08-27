South Africa

NSFAS boss Steven Zwane suspended amid maladministration allegations

27 August 2018 - 19:16 By Nico Gous
Steven Zwane has been suspended with immediate effect
Image: Twitter/Steven Zwane

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) suspended its executive officer Steven Zwane with immediate effect on Monday evening.

“The suspension follows allegations of maladministration against Mr Zwane. To ensure fairness and allow the process to proceed uninhibited‚ Mr Zwane has been relieved from his duties pending the outcome of the investigation‚” NSFAS spokesperson Kagisho Mamabolo said.

The statement added that administrator Randall Carolissen was currently reviewing governance at NSFAS.

“This is in line with the Ministerial mandate to oversee the management‚ governance‚ and administration of the entity. This includes all necessary forensic and other investigations currently underway.”

Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor appointed Carolissen as the NSFAS administrator on August 21.

Zwane’s suspension came just weeks after Sizwe Nxasana resigned as NSFAS chairperson.

