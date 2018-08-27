Oh snap! Winter has the last laugh as cold front sees SA bundling up
The good news is that freezing temperatures will ease up on Tuesday.
The bad news is that the relief will only be temporary.
According to Gauteng Weather‚ the cold conditions that swept through parts of the country on Sunday night form part of the third cold front of the year. The group said this was the weakest of the lot.
❄️ THIRD COLD FRONT of 2018 has arrived in Gauteng overnight!— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) August 27, 2018
🌙 COLDEST NIGHT: Sunday
☀️ COLDEST DAY: Monday
WHAT TO EXPECT:
💪🏼Weakest of the three fronts so far this year
🍃Gusty winds AM Monday
🌡🔺Quick recovery in temperature from Wednesday
Lulama Pheme‚ a forecaster from the SA Weather Service‚ said: "There is a cold front which has moved to the southern east parts of the country and a surface high pressure system is extending its reach over land therefore adversing cold‚ dry and strong winds to most parts of the country."
North-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal will see isolated showers and thundershowers. "There are very cold conditions on the south western high grounds (Western Cape province) too.
It is otherwise cold but cool over the north western parts of the country‚ that is Gauteng‚ Mpumalanga‚ Limpopo and North West province." Meanwhile‚ others have been taking to social media to post scenic pictures of frosty parts of the country.
Koue Bokkeveld - 26 August 2018 #snow near the Gydo pass #Ceres 📸 Bertram Jacobs @eNCA @JoelGuy_ @TeamNews24 @zarsg pic.twitter.com/cygxEgXIRx— ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) August 26, 2018
60 km from Ceres in the Koue Bokkeveld snowfall 📸 Meagan Morkel @eNCA @Weather4Africa @JoelGuy_ @AgriWesKaap pic.twitter.com/S0ZDICQi3Z— ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) August 26, 2018
Bo-Swaarmoed Pas, #Matroosberge 26 Aug - 08:40 bedek met #sneeu 🎥 Elmien du Toit @SAWeatherServic @Weather4Africa @huisgenoot @JoelGuy_ pic.twitter.com/vBoNqfh0oj— ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) August 26, 2018
Pheme said we could start to see temperatures improving from Tuesday. But is this the last cold snap we see before Spring? Unfortunately not.
"There is an indication of some cold coming in from the west on Friday‚" he said.
The cold front did not disappoint. I woke up to a foot of snow after a windy night in the mountains outside Ceres.@Traveller24_SA @SnowReportSA@Wegtydskrif@southafrica #thisissouthafrica #snowreportsa #news24 pic.twitter.com/h6YZGp5CBS— Alfred Thorpe (@vuurtoring) August 26, 2018
Snow currently falling in the Koo Valley (WC). pic.twitter.com/nP63w6aaQk— Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) August 26, 2018
Beautiful #rainbow over #Durbanville 📸 Jason Visagie @AfricaWeather_ @Weather4Africa @JoelGuy_ @zarsg pic.twitter.com/HEX0uheZTz— ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) August 26, 2018