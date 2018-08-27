South Africa

Oh snap! Winter has the last laugh as cold front sees SA bundling up

27 August 2018 - 09:54 By NALEDI SHANGE
Just when you thought winter was over.... Alfred Thorpe woke up to a foot of snow after a windy night in the mountains outside Ceres.
Image: Twitter/@vuurtoring

The good news is that freezing temperatures will ease up on Tuesday.

The bad news is that the relief will only be temporary.

According to Gauteng Weather‚ the cold conditions that swept through parts of the country on Sunday night form part of the third cold front of the year. The group said this was the weakest of the lot. 

Lulama Pheme‚ a forecaster from the SA Weather Service‚ said: "There is a cold front which has moved to the southern east parts of the country and a surface high pressure system is extending its reach over land therefore adversing cold‚ dry and strong winds to most parts of the country."

North-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal will see isolated showers and thundershowers. "There are very cold conditions on the south western high grounds (Western Cape province) too.

It is otherwise cold but cool over the north western parts of the country‚ that is Gauteng‚ Mpumalanga‚ Limpopo and North West province." Meanwhile‚ others have been taking to social media to post scenic pictures of frosty parts of the country.

Snowing at Fairy Glen Private Game Reserve, Brandwaght, Worcester.
Image: ReenvalSA/Johann de Jager

Pheme said we could start to see temperatures improving from Tuesday. But is this the last cold snap we see before Spring? Unfortunately not.

"There is an indication of some cold coming in from the west on Friday‚" he said.

