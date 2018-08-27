The presidents of four organised agriculture bodies signed a statement of intent on Monday to work together and develop a national development strategy for the agricultural sector.

The organisations‚ under the umbrella body of Agri Sector Unity Forum (ASUF)‚ will hold an indaba in November to develop the plan.

Deputy President David Mabuza was present to witness the signing of the statement of intent and said government would support the farmers' initiative.

The presidents of the African Farmers' Association of South Africa (AFASA)‚ TAU-SA‚ National African Farmers' Union of South Africa (NAFU SA) and Agri SA said they wanted to build trust within the sector and come up with a national strategy for a number of concerns that they agreed on.