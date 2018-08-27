Parts of Joburg without trash collectors due to worker intimidation

Pikitup will not be collecting garbage in some parts of Johannesburg “until further notice”.

“It is regrettable that Pikitup has to suspend services due to its staff being threatened with violence‚ putting their lives in danger and unable to leave depot premises every morning in order to go and carry out their daily duties‚” Pikitup spokesperson Muzi Mkhwanazi said in a statement on Monday.

Mkhwanazi said that violent protesters went to the Central Camp and Zondi depots on Monday morning. They want to be insourced‚ despite not “meeting the set criteria during the verification process currently under way”.

A Pikitup truck was burnt in Diepkloof‚ Soweto‚ and another stoned and damaged on Friday.

Pikitup managing director Lungile Dhlamini told depot managers that it would be irresponsible to work under unsafe conditions.