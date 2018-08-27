South Africa

Powerball winner allegedly stabbed by brother in fight over jackpot

27 August 2018 - 13:05 By Suthentira Govender
Reaction Unit members arrest the man in Phoenix on August 25, 2018 after he allegedly stabbed his brother in the face in an apparent argument over Powerball winnings.
Image: REACTION UNIT

A Durban man was stabbed in the face, allegedly by his brother‚ following an altercation over his Powerball winnings.

Private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) dispatched a team of officers to a Phoenix home on Saturday night.

It is understood that the man had refused to share his winnings‚ which amounted to over R20‚000‚ with the relative.

The knife believed to have been used.
Image: REACTION UNIT

According to a RUSA statement‚ the relative left the family home and returned with a knife‚ which he allegedly used to stab the man in his face.

“He then fled the scene. The victim provided Reaction officers with a description... Officers patrolled the area and apprehended the suspect a few roads away. The knife used in the stabbing was recovered at the scene.

“The family decided to pursue criminal charges after the victim received medical attention.”

