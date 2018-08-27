Protests and land invasions have escalated sharply in the City of Cape Town‚ diverting law enforcement officers‚ metro police and traffic services from their core duties.

This was revealed on Monday when the city released its latest “enforcement statistics”‚ revealing that its own enforcement agencies made 12‚063 arrests in the previous financial year‚ excluding warrant arrests‚ a 17% increase on the preceding period.

Some of the key trends to emerge in the preceding 12 months included a 53% year-on-year increase in the number of land invasions recorded and a 249% increase in the number of protests.

“This resulted in a knock-on effect on planned enforcement operations for law enforcement‚ metro police and traffic services as resources had to be diverted to assist the South African Police Service in terms of public order policing‚ effecting road closures and diverting traffic.