Think Edgars’ perfume testers are filled with perfume? Wrong!
Perfume testers in Edgars stores are not filled with perfume – but neither are they filled with vinegar.
Instead‚ they’re filled with a coloured liquid and a preservative. Edcon chief executive Grant Pattison made the admission on Twitter on Monday afternoon.
He was commenting in response to a tweet by Radio 702 presenter Aki Anastasiou on Sunday.
“Seriously @EdgarsFashion Sandton City I’m flabbergasted. Walk into your store’s Chanel section to purchase a fragrance. Took a tester sprayed it on me ... I smell vinegar. Assistant tells me your testers are filled with vinegar - Edgars is that what a premium experience is about?” he said.
Seriously @EdgarsFashion Sandton City I'm flabbergasted. Walk into your store's Chanel section to purchase a fragrance. Took a tester sprayed it on me...I smell vinegar. Assistant tells me your testers are filled with vinegar - Edgars is that what a premium experience is about? pic.twitter.com/ivMeov7oEs— Aki Anastasiou (@AkiAnastasiou) August 26, 2018
Pattison responded on Monday: “Update. So obviously I can confirm ‘testers’ are not filled with vinegar. Display items are filled with a coloured liquid and a preservative. This is the common practice. What seems to have happened is the display item ended up with a nossle on it. Apologies‚ Aki.”
Update. So obviously I can confirm 'testers' are not filled with vinegar. Display items are filled with a coloured liquid and a preservative. This is the common practice. What seems to have happened is the display item ended up with a nossle on it. Apologies @AkiAnastasiou.— Grant Pattison (@GrantPattison) August 27, 2018
Edgars is part of the Edcon group.
But the Twitterati never missed the opportunity to crack some jokes about the saga.
what are you doing spraying Chanel on yourself in the first place ; ) pic.twitter.com/h72zzZnjjx— Sean Van Staden (@SeanVStaden) August 27, 2018
"Do you want to smell like England's favourite takeaway? Introducing the new scent from Chanel: Vis n Tjips"— SABC Too (@SABCtoo) August 27, 2018
Seems fishy! And that branch is so busy?! They always cooking!! Poor service though, that's the type of service you'd expect from your local chip & dip.— Brent Wicksted (@brentsw3) August 27, 2018
Eu de Vinegar is an acquired scent appreciated by those in the fermentation industry.— Kevin Derman (@Kevindd) August 26, 2018