South Africa

Think Edgars’ perfume testers are filled with perfume? Wrong!

27 August 2018 - 19:48 By Nico Gous
Edcon chief executive Grant Pattison admitted that Edgars stores perfumes are filled with a coloured liquid and a preservative
Image: Thinkstock

Perfume testers in Edgars stores are not filled with perfume – but neither are they filled with vinegar.

Instead‚ they’re filled with a coloured liquid and a preservative. Edcon chief executive Grant Pattison made the admission on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

He was commenting in response to a tweet by Radio 702 presenter Aki Anastasiou on Sunday.

“Seriously @EdgarsFashion Sandton City I’m flabbergasted. Walk into your store’s Chanel section to purchase a fragrance. Took a tester sprayed it on me ... I smell vinegar. Assistant tells me your testers are filled with vinegar - Edgars is that what a premium experience is about?” he said.

Pattison responded on Monday: “Update. So obviously I can confirm ‘testers’ are not filled with vinegar. Display items are filled with a coloured liquid and a preservative. This is the common practice. What seems to have happened is the display item ended up with a nossle on it. Apologies‚ Aki.”

Edgars is part of the Edcon group.

But the Twitterati never missed the opportunity to crack some jokes about the saga.

