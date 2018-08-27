Three lions killed on Limpopo farm

Police in Letsitele outside Tzaneen have launched a massive manhunt for the suspects involved in the killing of three lions at a farm in the area on Sunday‚ Limpopo police said.

Police spokesman Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the farm manager had discovered that a portion of the fence around the farm had been cut open while she was patrolling around the camp.

She went to the lion’s enclosure and found carcasses of two lions with their heads and paws cut off.

The third carcass was found on the same spot with no missing parts.

Police are investigating how these lions were killed.

Police called on anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact Colonel Alpheus Mokale at 082 565 6524 or the crime stop number 08600 10111.