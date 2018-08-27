South Africa

Traffic cop killed in hit-and-run incident

27 August 2018 - 15:50 By Jeff Wicks
Image: Elvis Ntombela

Police are searching for a truck driver who fled the scene after knocking over and killing a traffic policeman near Ladysmith in central KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

It is thought that the traffic warden had attempted to stop the truck on the N3 when he was run down. The truck driver then fled the scene‚ leaving the officer dead at the roadside.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the 41-year-old man had died shortly after noon on Sunday.

“It is alleged that a 41-year-old Ladysmith traffic officer was performing his duties on the N3 Freeway Northbound when he was knocked by a truck.”

“He died on scene and the truck driver drove off. A case of culpable homicide was opened at Colenso police station for investigation‚” she said.

No arrests have yet been made.

