The organisation confirmed that he was one of its members but said he did not hold any positions in the organisation.

Monareng was shot dead‚ allegedly by police‚ following unrest which erupted after the SRC elections.

On Monday‚ Pasma called for a shutdown of all the campuses‚ demanding answers from the police and TUT management on how the shooting had occurred.

"There are no academic activities. Some students are gathered at the main campus because the Deputy Police Minister [Bongani Mkongi] is expected to meet with the university management this afternoon‚" said PAC spokesperson Kenneth Mokgatlhe.

He expressed the student organisation’s fury at the incident.

"We are very angry of the institutions to treat students like criminals. We are worried that the police have shifted their constitutional mandate by continuously harassing students and therefore tampering with the constitution by preventing environmentally-friendly situation for learning and teaching‚" Mokgatlhe said.

Last week‚ a TUT student who spoke to TimesLIVE said there had been no need for the police to use live ammunition. He claimed that students had been demanding answers after an independent presiding officer was found with a box full of used ballot papers. Students had confronted the presiding officer‚ resulting in security services intervening.