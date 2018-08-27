Vytjie Mentor: Ajay told me Guptas would be main nuke programme suppliers

Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor says Ajay Gupta told her that his family were going to be the “main supplier” of uranium to government’s nuclear build programme – and slammed the later abandoned Pebble Bed Modular Reactor for “burning money”.

Mentor was testifying at the inquiry into state capture about a meeting she had with Ajay Gupta at his family’s Saxonwold home in mid September 2010‚ shortly before she was due to meet with then president Jacob Zuma.

She claims Ajay Gupta also criticised South African Airlines for “burning money”.

“He talked about SAA’s turnaround strategy‚ that it was not working and it is not yielding results‚” she said.

“If I agree to facilitate that SAA doesn’t fly that route (Johannesburg to Mumbai) any more‚ then I could become the Minister of Public Enterprises… I asked him: how so?”

She said Ajay Gupta had then told her that Zuma would reshuffle his Cabinet‚ and that then minister Barbara Hogan would be reshuffled.

“At the time there was no speculation of reshuffle… I asked him how would you do this? He said they could put a word in for me with the president. When I looked shocked‚ he said they normally do.”