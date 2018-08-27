Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor has testified that a Gupta brother arrived at her hotel in China during a 2010 state visit‚ having been sent by then-president Jacob Zuma to take her to meet with him.

She said the Gupta brother told her that “he leads the advance team” for Zuma‚ echoing what Rajesh Gupta had told her when he was introduced to her by Zuma’s son Duduzane on her flight to China.

“I said that I was not going to leave with him. I told him in no uncertain terms‚” Mentor testified.

Initially‚ she said‚ the man was boastful about his power and status as the man leading Zuma’s “advance team”. But he became more aggressive when she refused to come with him‚ and told her he would phone Zuma. “When he called me back‚ he said the president insists that I must come.”

Mentor said she refused‚ citing security concerns. She also found it “strange” that Zuma would want to meet with her in China‚ given that she had repeatedly tried and failed to meet with him in South Africa.