The family of a 37-year-old slain Durban businessman are too traumatised to watch CCTV footage which shows a gunman brazenly shooting him in the head at his petrol station on Wednesday.

"I watched the video last night but his parents‚ wife and brothers are too distraught. They said they don’t want to watch it. They are devastated‚" family spokesman Prethumb Bechan told TimesLIVE on Monday.

The CCTV footage shows Kidesh Ramjettan leaning into a bakkie to talk to a customer in the parking lot of his Engen garage‚ Glaze Motors‚ in Rossburgh. A few seconds later‚ a man walks across the forecourt toward Ramjettan‚ pulls out a gun and shoots him in the head before fleeing. The CCTV footage is making its rounds on social media.