WATCH | Footage emerges of businessman being killed - Family too traumatised to view it

27 August 2018 - 17:14 By Nivashni Nair

Chilling footage of a man being shot and robbed of his cell phone is going viral on social media. The man, Kidesh Ramjettan, was standing outside his business premises when a man walked up to him, shot him and ran off with his cell phone on August 22 2018.

The family of a 37-year-old slain Durban businessman are too traumatised to watch CCTV footage which shows a gunman brazenly shooting him in the head at his petrol station on Wednesday.

"I watched the video last night but his parents‚ wife and brothers are too distraught. They said they don’t want to watch it. They are devastated‚" family spokesman Prethumb Bechan told TimesLIVE on Monday.

The CCTV footage shows Kidesh Ramjettan leaning into a bakkie to talk to a customer in the parking lot of his Engen garage‚ Glaze Motors‚ in Rossburgh. A few seconds later‚ a man walks across the forecourt toward Ramjettan‚ pulls out a gun and shoots him in the head before fleeing. The CCTV footage is making its rounds on social media.

Bechan‚ his cousin‚ on Monday said Ramjettan's elderly parents‚ his wife and brothers could not come up with a reason as to why the "ambitious‚ bubbly and likeable" businessman had been "callously killed".

"We have faith in the police to find the answers‚" he said.

Bechan said Ramjettan's inconsolable parents and wife had collapsed at his funeral service on Saturday while his two-and-half-year-old son could not understand what was happening.

"Kidesh was a man who adored his child. It was devastating to see this little child at his father's coffin at the funeral."

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said police were investigating a case of murder and no arrests had been made yet.

