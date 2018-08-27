Winter rainfall has taken the average dam levels in the Western Cape from a low of 16% nearly four months ago to 55% as of Monday.

A cold snap accompanied by rain and snowfall over the weekend is likely to contribute further to a rise in dam levels in the province.

Ceres recorded 110mm of rainfall over the past seven days and the Berg River Dam‚ a major dam to the City of Cape Town has reached 93% full.

Minister of Local Government‚ Environmental Affairs and Development Planning‚ Anton Bredell‚ however‚ urged consumers to continue using water sparingly. “Using less must be the new normal. Even though dam levels are recovering‚ the message remains to conserve water‚” he said.

“We remain concerned about the Karoo areas contained in the Gouritz River Catchment area where the average dam levels are only at 18%.