Western Cape dam levels rise to 55%
Winter rainfall has taken the average dam levels in the Western Cape from a low of 16% nearly four months ago to 55% as of Monday.
A cold snap accompanied by rain and snowfall over the weekend is likely to contribute further to a rise in dam levels in the province.
Ceres recorded 110mm of rainfall over the past seven days and the Berg River Dam‚ a major dam to the City of Cape Town has reached 93% full.
Minister of Local Government‚ Environmental Affairs and Development Planning‚ Anton Bredell‚ however‚ urged consumers to continue using water sparingly. “Using less must be the new normal. Even though dam levels are recovering‚ the message remains to conserve water‚” he said.
“We remain concerned about the Karoo areas contained in the Gouritz River Catchment area where the average dam levels are only at 18%.
“Areas including Beaufort West and Oudtshoorn remain under pressure. Those areas however are largely spring and summer rainfall areas and we hope to see some good rains move into those areas from October.”
Average dam levels in the province‚ which has grappled with the effects of a severe drought‚ were at just 16% towards the end of April.
In total‚ dams feeding the City of Cape Town are now at 62%.
Major Dam statistics - Theewaterskloof dam – 45% full this week (2017: 26%. Last week: 44%) - Voëlvlei dam – 68% full this week (2017: 26%. Last week: 65%) - Bergriver Dam 93% full this week (2017: 54%. Last week: 89%). - Clanwilliam Dam 99%. (2017: 36%. Last week: 99%)
#Hail at #Bellville golfclub. Pictures Courtesy of Bellville Golf club. Shared by Morne Boitjie Vermeulen @SAWeatherServic @JoelGuy_ @SABCNewsOnline @AfricaWeather_ pic.twitter.com/IiwOWSpcMt— ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) August 26, 2018
#HoutBay Roads have been #flooded around the Village.— ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) August 25, 2018
Victoria was flooded quite badly near the bridge and the circle was quite bad. Maybe a third of a meter. Princess is flooded from the harbor circle to well passed empire. Slightly less than Victoria." 📷: George Botton pic.twitter.com/NhPVxRfoBu
Die riviere bruis in #Bainskloof #Wellington na die #reën 📸 Inus Bam @maroelamedia @Netwerk24 @AgriWesKaap @zarsg pic.twitter.com/FLqtgftq5q— ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) August 26, 2018