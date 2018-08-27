South Africa

Former president Jacob Zuma appears in the Durban High Court on June 8 2018. He is charged with 16 counts, including fraud‚ corruption and racketeering.
An application to review and set aside the agreements between the Presidency and Jacob Zuma‚ to cover the legal costs incurred by him for his criminal prosecution‚ will be heard in the High Court in Pretoria on November 6 and 7.

James Selfe‚ the Democratic Alliance Federal Council chairperson‚ said on Monday the party had received confirmation of this date‚ and that the matter would be heard before a full Bench of the High Court.

In March‚ the DA filed papers asking that the agreement be reviewed‚ declared invalid and set aside.

“It has been confirmed that the State has already spent at least R15.3 million on Mr Zuma’s legal costs. This figure is likely to be significantly higher as this amount is confined only to the litigation involving the DA‚” said Selfe.

“We have also requested that the court order that the R15.3 million already spent be refunded to the State.”

The legality of Zuma’s past and present legal funding by the State is being challenged by the DA and the Economic Freedom Fighters.

In June‚ TimesLIVE reported the Presidency had stated that it had agreed to fund Zuma’s fees in respect of his defence to the corruption and racketeering case against him – but stressed that the former president would need to formally apply‚ through the State Attorney‚ for funding for any other cases.

