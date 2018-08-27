'Yes‚ there is racism within him': Nic Catzavelos says family 'ripped apart' by k-word video

Nic Catzavelos said on Monday that a racist video shared by his younger brother had “ripped apart” the family and their parents had left the country.

Catzavelos told Radio 702 talk show host Eusebius McKaiser on Monday how Adam had reached out to him in a “total panic” asking for help after the video was leaked.

“When I saw the video I could not believe what I was seeing‚” he said. “He was looking for help‚ I said to him‚ ‘Clearly there is absolutely nothing I can do for you’.”

Asked if his brother was a racist‚ he said: “My brother is certainly not a white supremacist. He’s not that interested politically.”

Explaining further‚ he said: “I grew up in a family where we look after each other and it’s very difficult for me to throw my brother under the bus. I love him …. For me to unequivocally say that he is a racist‚ I find it very difficult to say that; although I would say yes‚ there is racism within him.”