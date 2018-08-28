A schoolyard knife-fight claimed the life of a teenage boy on Monday‚ bringing to three the number of pupils killed in a week in Durban schools.

It is understood that the 16-year-old boy from a school in Inanda‚ north of Durban had been stabbed repeatedly by two of his classmates. He was rushed to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police spokesperson colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed that detectives were investigating the murder. They had‚ she said‚ rushed to a clinic where the boy had been taken. “They found a body of a 16-year-old boy with a stab wounds to the chest. The motive for the attack is unknown‚” she said.

This follows another school attack the Masakhaneni Secondary School in KwaMakhuta‚ south of Durban‚ last week. Two learners‚ understood to have tried to intervene in a scuffle over a stolen cellphone‚ were stabbed to death.

The double murder prompted the closure of the school for a week‚ with a rot of mismanagement‚ gangland activities and ill-discipline exposed by KZN Education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwane.