English teacher accused of k-word rant

“My sister told me they were discussing the book and she went off on a tangent trying to draw comparisons in farm killings and the content of the book.

“She was saying that there was reverse racism now because farmers were responsible for putting food on the table and now they were being subjected to attacks. She went on to say that blacks would never have been able to do half the things in the country if it wasn’t for white people‚” she said.

“She was speaking to the black girls in the class when she called them ‘these k****rs’. This happened in front of a full class and she didn’t stop. She went crazy‚” she added. “After she apologised the HOD came and told the girls that it had taken a lot to humble herself in front of them and they should move on.”

The relative said that her family was considering registering a criminal case of crimen injuria.

Parent and deputy chair of the Gender Commission Mfanozelwe Shozi said that his daughter told him that a discussion on land and race had gotten De Bruyn riled up.

“The teacher said that Zimbabwe was an amazing country when it was called Rhodesia under the white regime and that when it was taken by Africans it became a basket case‚” he said.