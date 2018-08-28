A 17-year-old pupil on Tuesday told how sex-pest accused Collan Rex grabbed pupils by their genitals and would only let go after they whistled.

The pupil was the second complainant to testify in the High Court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court in Katlehong‚ east of Johannesburg.

Speaking with the assistance of an intermediary‚ he also described how Rex made him watch the erotic movie Fifty Shades of Grey.

The former assistant waterpolo coach of Parktown Boys’ High School in Johannesburg last week admitted guilt to 144 counts of sexual assault involving 12 schoolboys. He has pleaded not guilty to a further 183 counts‚ which include one of rape‚ 110 of attempted murder‚ 55 of sexual assault‚ seven of exposure of pornography to a child‚ two of sexual grooming‚ and eight of assault.

"He would tease boys‚ insult them and make them feel less than what they are‚" the pupil said‚ becoming emotional.