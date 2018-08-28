When Emmanuel Ilori arrived in Cape Town from Nigeria in 2012‚ he expected to be met by a “travel agent” recommended by a friend.

Ilori had sent the agent money for his fees and accommodation at the University of the Western Cape. But the man was nowhere to be seen.

Penniless and stranded in a foreign country‚ Ilori threw himself on the mercy of a church‚ which allowed him to sleep in a Sunday school room‚ and found work as a security guard.

Six years later‚ Ilori was conferred with a doctorate in public administration at UWC‚ where is an associate lecturer in the school of government‚ economics and management sciences.