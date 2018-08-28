There was jubilation and singing outside the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court where two men arrested in connection with the looting of foreign-national-owned shops in Inanda‚ south of Durban‚ were granted bail.

The two men‚ Mandla Sibaya and Mlungisi Mncube - who face charges of public violence‚ arson and attempted murder - were arrested after foreign-national-owned spaza shops came under attack in Inanda two weeks ago.

During their bail application their lawyer‚ advocate Thokozani Ngcobo‚ argued that the arrests were motivated by their position within a community organisation.

"It is clear that the two applicants were only charged because they are leaders in a community organisation‚” said Ngcobo.