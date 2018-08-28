South Africa

Jubilation outside the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court as men accused of xenophobic violence granted bail

28 August 2018 - 19:18 By Lwandile Bhengu
The two men‚ Mandla Sibaya and Mlungisi Mncube - who face charges of public violence‚ arson and attempted murder - were arrested after foreign-national-owned spaza shops came under attack in Inanda two weeks ago.
The two men‚ Mandla Sibaya and Mlungisi Mncube - who face charges of public violence‚ arson and attempted murder - were arrested after foreign-national-owned spaza shops came under attack in Inanda two weeks ago.
Image: Via Twitter/@moskido

There was jubilation and singing outside the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court where two men arrested in connection with the looting of foreign-national-owned shops in Inanda‚ south of Durban‚ were granted bail.

The two men‚ Mandla Sibaya and Mlungisi Mncube - who face charges of public violence‚ arson and attempted murder - were arrested after foreign-national-owned spaza shops came under attack in Inanda two weeks ago.

During their bail application their lawyer‚ advocate Thokozani Ngcobo‚ argued that the arrests were motivated by their position within a community organisation.

"It is clear that the two applicants were only charged because they are leaders in a community organisation‚” said Ngcobo.

Sibaya and Mcube are the chairperson and secretary general respectively of the North Region Business Association (Norba) in the Inanda/Ntuzuma/KwaMashu (INK) area. The group has been engaged with the government over their concerns about foreign-owned shops operating in townships without licences since 2014.

The investigating officer‚ Mthokozisi Msweli‚ said he opposed bail because he feared that the men would interfere with the investigation and threaten victims who had opened the case against them.

However‚ delivering her judgment magistrate Busi Mkhulisi said: “There has been no evidence that the applicants will threaten the alleged victims or tamper with witnesses. There is no evidence that they will try to evade their trial because they have fixed addresses.”

The men were released on bail of R 1‚500 each and will have to report to their local police station every Friday until the matter returns to court on October 4.

READ MORE:

Business representatives in court after foreign-national shops torched

Two men implicated in the torching of foreign-national owned shops are expected to appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate's court for a bail application on ...
News
1 day ago

Government inaction to blame for xenophobic looting of shops‚ say locals

Business leaders in the Inanda‚ Ntuzuma‚ and KwaMashu area have blamed the government for the recent outbreak of violence that targeted shops owned ...
News
8 days ago

Foreigners steal our jobs‚ say locals

A crowd of protesters gathered outside the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court near Durban on Monday in support of two men who were arrested on Friday in ...
News
8 days ago

Most read

  1. Health department probes 'fake' food claims South Africa
  2. Zuma family mourns the death of Khulubuse’s only child South Africa
  3. Sweets errand ends in schoolboy's tragic death South Africa
  4. MultiChoice says details of bidding process for new 24-hour news channel to ... South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘We are going after DA’s white man’ Julius Malema planned removal of Trollip ...
‘I am still mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay’ - Athol Trollip on ousting as mayor
X