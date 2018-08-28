Director of law firm Garlick and Bousfield, Brian Jennings, says he could have “kicked himself” for trusting colleague Colin Cowan so much that he signed dozens of “letters of undertaking” for what turned out to be a multi-million rand Ponzi scheme.

But‚ he insisted in evidence before Judge Jerome Mnguni in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday‚ that the firm should not be liable for the R100-million in claims by those who invested in Cowan’s “bridging finance scheme”‚ saying they should have done their own homework.

The claim before the court is that of Durban businessman Merlin Stols who struck several deals with Cowan‚ the final one being for R7-million (R2-million of which was deposited into the firm’s trust account) just prior to Cowan committing suicide in November 2010.

Evidence before the court is that the letters of undertaking were signed by directors of the firm and were on its letterhead.

Stols alleges he was further “comforted” by the fact that another director of the firm and an acquaintance‚ David Ramsay‚ had assured him Cowan’s scheme was “all kosher”.

Expert evidence has been that in the hundreds of deals‚ there were no borrowers‚ “only lenders paying lenders” and there were no underlying property transactions.

In his evidence‚ Jennings repeatedly stated that Cowan was a “respected elder” whom he trusted implicitly.

“He would come into my office and ask me to sign… I would ask him ‘are we fine?’ He would assure me we were. He would pre-empt my questions. It was like I was being groomed.

“There was never a complaint… his fees were normal‚ his lifestyle was consistent.

“I saw no difficulty in signing the letter of undertaking because‚ in essence‚ if the firm didn’t get the proceeds‚ we would not have to pay.”