Meet the owners of the new DStv 24hr news channel Newzroom Afrika

Newzroom Afrika - which has been selected to produce the new 24-hour news channel to be broadcast on DStv - is a new company formed by television production entrepreneurs Thokozani Nkosi of Eclipse TV and Thabile Ngwato of Rapid Innovation.

Gospel show producer Nkosi said the company was entirely independent as he and news reader Thabile Ngwato were the only owners of the company in a 50-50 partnership.

Nkosi‚ who has run Eclipse TV for 10 years‚ said he believed the new channel would increase South Africa's news-watching audience. "We believe in fair‚ balanced and unafraid reporting‚" Nkosi added.

Nkosi said the new company aimed to launch the news channel in early 2019.