Memorial for shot TUT student to take place on Thursday

The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) will hold a memorial service on Thursday for a student who was shot dead last week.

Third-year law student Andries Monareng's memorial service will be held on Thursday in Gencor Hall on the Soshanguve South Campus at 11am.

TUT is also helping Monareng's family with arrangements for his funeral this Saturday in Bushbuckridge‚ Mpumalanga. The university is providing transport for students who want to attend.

On Monday‚ TUT suspended academic activities for the rest of the week in the wake of the death.

Monareng was hit by a bullet during a protest outside the university’s Soshanguve North campus after annual Student Representative Council (SRC) elections. The protest was over alleged vote rigging and election fraud.