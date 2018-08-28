MultiChoice will keep details of the selection process that determined the successful bidder for the new 24-hour news channel confidential.

Answering a question from an unnamed‚ unsuccessful bidder‚ on Tuesday‚ MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela said the public would not be taken through every element of the process that‚ ultimately‚ resulted in Newzroom Afrika winning the bid to replace Afro Worldview on the DStv bouquet.

The two owners of Newzroom Afrika are Thokozani Nkosi and Thabile Ngwato. Newzroom Afrika was announced on Tuesday as the successful bidder for the new 24-hour news channel on DStv. An unsuccessful bidder who did not give his name‚ but who was present at the briefing to announce the successful bidder‚ asked whether there were any presentations done by bidders.

“We understand there were presentations‚ but we were not invited‚” the bidder said.