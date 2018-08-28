A village headman was attacked at home by a mob armed with sharp objects‚ dragged outside along with his furnishings and he and his goods were burned to a cinder.

A day after the slaying on Sunday‚ the Dispatch visited the village of Dindini‚ outside Mbizana and found it to be a place riddled with fear‚ suspicion and anger.

On Monday police spokesperson Captain Edith Mjoko confirmed the death of 53-year-old Dindini village headman Thulani Mjanyelwa at the hands of a mob of villagers on Sunday.

She said he had been assaulted with sharp objects about 20 metres from his house and then set alight. Mjoko said the incident took place around 11am.

"It seems there are factions in the village‚" she said. "One faction is on his side while the other is against him. According to information we have received‚ there was a community meeting allegedly held by those against him.”

Mjoko confirmed that six people‚ five men and a woman‚ had been arrested on Sunday and charged with murder and malicious damage to property. They are due to appear in the Mbizana magistrate's court on Tuesday.

Daily Dispatch