Twitter reacts to Athol Trollip ousting: '2019 is going to be lit'

There has been mixed reaction on social media to the removal of Athol Trollip as mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay. He was ousted through a motion of no confidence by opposition parties and DA councillor Mbulelo Manyati on Monday night.

The UDM's Mongameli Bobani was elected to replace him. Speaker Jonathan Lawack was also removed.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane is expected to address the media on Tuesday with the political party calling the move unlawful.

Twitter, meanwhile, spent Monday night taking in the news with the main commentary surrounding the 2019 elections.