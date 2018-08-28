Twitter reacts to Athol Trollip ousting: '2019 is going to be lit'
There has been mixed reaction on social media to the removal of Athol Trollip as mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay. He was ousted through a motion of no confidence by opposition parties and DA councillor Mbulelo Manyati on Monday night.
The UDM's Mongameli Bobani was elected to replace him. Speaker Jonathan Lawack was also removed.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane is expected to address the media on Tuesday with the political party calling the move unlawful.
Twitter, meanwhile, spent Monday night taking in the news with the main commentary surrounding the 2019 elections.
So the Red Onesie wearing Mazotti boys got rid of #AtholTrollip and handed mayoral chain to someone with credibility issues 😂— Sharon Thembeka Jack 🇿🇦 (@sharonvdross) August 28, 2018
We will be back in power come 2019
Dankie San 🖤💚💛
The removal of #AtholTrollip in #NelsonMandelaBay sets into reality the idea that 2019 elections will be won over the land issue. #NMBCouncil— El’ Hombre *🤦🏽♂️🔁 * (@dia_qpz) August 28, 2018
The simple fact is that you can't be arrogant in a coalition government #NelsonMandelaBay #AtholTrollip— Malatswa Molepo (@evans_molepo) August 28, 2018
#AtholTrollip So both Athol Trollip and Mongameli Bobani will report for work today as Mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay. This should be interesting? Will there be a dash for the office chair?— Faizel Patel (@FaizelPatel143) August 28, 2018
#AtholTrollip went to work this morning as a Mayor driven by bodyguards in a car with blue lights. He is going home not being Mayor and on a 🛵 #NBMCouncil pic.twitter.com/KM4AlgxzFX— Olwethu Sipuka (@osipuka) August 27, 2018
Please update your bio. You are no longer an executive mayor.— Tizza (@BlackTizza) August 28, 2018
Thank you.#AtholTrollip pic.twitter.com/Wvqb7vx7t2
Please sign in or register to comment.