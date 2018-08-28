South Africa

University computer lab intruder pleads guilty to rape

28 August 2018 - 15:29 By Timeslive
Kwanele Kilana admitted to raping one woman and sexually assaulting the other.
Kwanele Kilana admitted to raping one woman and sexually assaulting the other.
Image: Thinkstock

A man has pleaded guilty to raping a student and sexually assaulting her friend in a computer laboratory at Nelson Mandela University (NMU) in Port Elizabeth.

Kwanele Kilana‚ 29‚ of Zwide‚ said in a plea explanation to the High Court in Port Elizabeth on Monday that he had gone to the university intending to steal valuables in October 2017.

After scaling a perimeter fence he armed himself with a pair of scissors and put on a pair of yellow rubber gloves‚ the Herald reported on Tuesday.

He admitted to stabbing one of his victims in the back “with the intention of forcing her to give me her cellular phone”. The women were aged 25 and 30 at the time of the attack. He raped the younger woman and sexually assaulted her friend.

Images of a suspect wearing an orange top were shared widely on social media after the attack‚ which led to protests at the institution by students demanding better security.

Kilana pleaded guilty to a raft of charges‚ which included other crimes. He pleaded guilty to two charges of rape‚ sexual assault‚ compelled sexual assault‚ housebreaking‚ robbery and attempted robbery with aggravating circumstances.

- HeraldLIVE

READ MORE: 

Rape drove my niece to suicide seven years later‚ aunt tells court

Another case of a rape survivor taking her own life has come to light following the death of Rhodes University student Khensani Maseko‚ who committed ...
News
7 days ago

Fearful students buy knives‚ pepper spray after campus rapes

Women students at the University of Fort Hare’s Alice campus are arming themselves with knives and pepper spray in what they believe is a fight for ...
News
14 days ago

NMU student leader apologises for 'sexual frustration leads to rape' comment

A Nelson Mandela University student leader has apologised for a comment he made about sexual frustration leading to rape‚ saying it was taken out of ...
News
20 days ago

Most read

  1. Memorial for shot TUT student to take place on Wednesday South Africa
  2. Eikenhof substation fire possibly the work of saboteurs‚ says Joburg mayor South Africa
  3. Vietnam sentences SA drug smuggler to death South Africa
  4. Paris, Tokyo, New York and others pledge to slash waste World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘We are going after DA’s white man’ Julius Malema planned removal of Trollip ...
‘I am still mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay’ - Athol Trollip on ousting as mayor
X