Vietnam sentences SA drug smuggler to death

"He confessed to Vietnamese investigators that he had been hired by a Nigerian man to smuggle cocaine into Ho Chi Minh City from Brazil, via a transfer in Dubai," the newspaper reported, adding that Coetzee had been offered $3,500 (R50,000) to carry the drugs.

Coetzee's trial began in May last year but was temporarily suspended after the 34-year-old said he suffered from schizophrenia, according to the newspaper.

Missing Children South Africa reported him missing in June last year, the group said on its Twitter page. Coetzee was "last seen on his way to Port Elizabeth" in May 2016, the group said.

The South African embassy in Hanoi was unable to provide any immediate comment on the case.