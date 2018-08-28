Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor says a Hawks officer pressured her into removing former president Jacob Zuma’s name from her criminal complaint against the Gupta family.

She claimed she agreed to do so‚ in the hope that it would result in her case actually being investigated.

According to Mentor‚ Hawks official Alois Mtolo told her “that the matter is not going to proceed unless I remove President Zuma from my statement”.

She said he previously told her “that I have complained about President Zuma and I have tied their hands”.

“He had problems with where I said there is a corrupt relationship between the Guptas‚ the president and his son.”

The Zondo Inquiry into state capture was provided with a copy of Mentor’s typed statement‚ which showed that Zuma’s name had been “struck through”.