WATCH | Brazen criminals shoot their way through KZN store, leaving three dead

28 August 2018 - 09:43 By Jeff Wicks
A 13-year-old schoolboy was killed by automatic gunfire as he cowered in a bathroom while a gang of heavily armed robbers attacked a store on Monday afternoon.

The teenager was one of three people killed in the bloody robbery at the F3 Supermarket in Kingsway Road in Bergville‚ KwaZulu-Natal. The robbers fired shots in every direction before entering the shop.

It is understood that the first casualty of the attack was a security guard who had been stationed nearby in an elevated tower. The robbers dragged his body from the post inside the store. A second security guard‚ who had been standing near the entrance‚ was shot in the face‚ and was critically wounded.

The teen‚ who had taken refuge in the toilet‚ was the last to be killed as gunmen sprayed the inside of the room. The guard and two others who were wounded were rushed to hospital after the gunmen fled the scene.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbele had not responded to requests for comment at the time of publishing.

