WATCH | Brazen criminals shoot their way through KZN store, leaving three dead

A 13-year-old schoolboy was killed by automatic gunfire as he cowered in a bathroom while a gang of heavily armed robbers attacked a store on Monday afternoon.

The teenager was one of three people killed in the bloody robbery at the F3 Supermarket in Kingsway Road in Bergville‚ KwaZulu-Natal. The robbers fired shots in every direction before entering the shop.

It is understood that the first casualty of the attack was a security guard who had been stationed nearby in an elevated tower. The robbers dragged his body from the post inside the store. A second security guard‚ who had been standing near the entrance‚ was shot in the face‚ and was critically wounded.