WATCH | British PM Theresa May gets her groove on in Cape Town

May arrived in Cape Town on Tuesday morning as part of a one-day working visit to South Africa - her first since becoming PM in 2016.

She has pledged to focus on African investment and new trade deals ahead of Britain leaving the European Union.

“As prime minister of a trading nation whose success depends on global markets, I want to see strong African economies that British companies can do business with. I want to create a new partnership between the UK and our friends in Africa built around shared prosperity and shared security.”

