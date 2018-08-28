South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Vytjie Mentor testifies at state capture inquiry

28 August 2018 - 08:34 By TimesLIVE

Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor is continuing her testimony at the State Capture Inquiry in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

On Monday, Mentor detailed how members of the controversial Gupta family allegedly tried to capture her allegiance in exchange for a cabinet post.  What began as an introduction on a flight to China ended within the family’s Saxonwold mansion where she was allegedly offered the job of public enterprises minister in exchange for cancelling South African Airways’ routes to India.

Implicated in the plot were the Gupta brothers Ajay, Atul and Rajesh, former president Jacob Zuma and his son, Duduzane.

