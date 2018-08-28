The Zuma family is in mourning after the death of Ntokozo Busa Amadoe Zuma‚ the only child of Khulubuse Zuma.

Khulubuse is one of former president Jacob Zuma’s sons‚ and Ntokozo one of his grandchildren.

In a statement on Tuesday‚ the Zuma family confirmed that Ntokozo had died in hospital in Durban on Monday. He had been suffering from liver failure.

The family described him as an “entrepreneur in his own right”.

“He is survived by his three sons‚ his father‚ mother‚ grandmother and many loving extended family members. The family wishes to thank all those that have been with us during this trying time. We also thank members of the medical fraternity for their hard work‚” the family said in a statement.

Ntokozo is due to be buried at the family’s homestead in Nkandla on Saturday.