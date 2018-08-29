'Callous‚ insensitive' magistrate slammed for treatment of deaf defendant

A deaf man who was jailed for 15 years for murder has had his conviction overturned by judges who said the magistrate who tried him displayed “appalling insensitivity and prejudice” regarding his disability.

Acting Judge Diane Davis and Judge Thandazwa Ndita said Raymond Kruse was denied a fair trial by a magistrate in Wynberg‚ Cape Town‚ who expressed “undisguised scepticism” about his disability “which amounted to bias on her part”.

They said they would send a copy of their ruling‚ delivered in the High Court in Cape Town on Monday‚ to the Magistrates’ Commission “with a view to raising awareness of the need for ... sensitivity training in relation to persons with disabilities”.

The judges said: “If the State decides to bring fresh charges against [Kruse]‚ the case must be tried before a different magistrate and regard must be had to the guidelines set out in this judgment.”