Crop circles have reached the Western Cape.

But the two 100m-diameter examples that have emerged in Overberg wheat fields are definitely not the work of aliens.

Landscape artist Strijdom van der Merwe planted the circles with wheat and canola‚ and they have become increasingly visible from the N2 near Caledon thanks to winter rainfall.

The works‚ which are called The Earth and explore “the fragile interaction between humans‚ nature and agriculture”‚ were commissioned to mark the centenary of the Faculty of AgriSciences at Stellenbosch University.

Professor Danie Brink‚ dean of the faculty‚ said the landscape art contributed to the conversation about the contribution and relevance of agriculture. “We wanted to display this visually with Strijdom’s help.”

Van der Merwe‚ who grew up on a farm near Johannesburg and studied at Stellenbosch‚ said: “I have always wanted to create my own crop circles among wheat fields. The faculty made this dream possible by helping to prepare the soil and sponsoring the seeds.”