South Africa

STATE CAPTURE INQUIRY

5 weird things Vytjie Mentor said at the state capture inquiry

She testified how Jacob Zuma wanted to appoint her minister using the Guptas. But she also said some odd things

29 August 2018 - 12:31 By Staff Writer
Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor during her third day of testifying at the state capture inquiry in Parktown, Johannesburg on August 29 2018.
Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor during her third day of testifying at the state capture inquiry in Parktown, Johannesburg on August 29 2018.
Image: Masi Losi

The testimony of former ANC MP, Vytjie Mentor, has revealed how former President Jacob Zuma tried to recruit her as a pliant minister through the Guptas.

But it has also included some strange statements and rambling moments. Here are five of the best:

1. Signature mystery 1

"The signature looks like mine but I don’t remember being at the place it was signed"

2. Signature mystery 2

"It’s looking like my signature but I normally close the ‘P’."

3. Strange gift

"He came to me with the corrupted statement. I showed him how corrupt it was in my handwriting."

4. Document 

"This document is supposed to be a supplementary statement but it doesn’t say what is it supplementing."

5. But did you sign it?

"If I signed it, I would have made a mistake. If I signed it."

Here are 6 memorable moments from former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor, who gave evidence at the commission of inquiry into state capture over a period of three days, from August 27 to 29 2018

MORE

'Zuma told me to help the Guptas': Themba Maseko

Former top aide recounts call from the president gives lie to Zuma claim to be out of loop Guptas told him of weekly meetings with ANC leader
News
6 hours ago

Here’s hoping State Capture inquiry won’t be another Oscar trial

One of the scariest parts of the Oscar Pistorius murder trial – other than that the judge initially believed he did not intend to kill Reeva ...
News
7 hours ago

How Guptas tried to capture Vytjie Mentor

Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor detailed how members of the controversial Gupta family allegedly tried to capture her allegiance in exchange for a ...
News
1 day ago

Vytjie Mentor: Hawks told me to remove Zuma’s name from my statement

Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor says a Hawks officer pressured her into removing former president Jacob Zuma’s name from her criminal complaint against ...
News
21 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

  1. 'He will always be my baby brother': sister of SA man sentenced to death in ... South Africa
  2. Crop circles emerge in Western Cape wheat fields South Africa
  3. Man found guilty of raping NMU student on campus South Africa
  4. Water outage | What would have taken weeks to do‚ was done in 72 hours South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘We are going after DA’s white man’ Julius Malema planned removal of Trollip ...
‘I am still mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay’ - Athol Trollip on ousting as mayor
X