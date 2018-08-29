STATE CAPTURE INQUIRY
5 weird things Vytjie Mentor said at the state capture inquiry
She testified how Jacob Zuma wanted to appoint her minister using the Guptas. But she also said some odd things
The testimony of former ANC MP, Vytjie Mentor, has revealed how former President Jacob Zuma tried to recruit her as a pliant minister through the Guptas.
But it has also included some strange statements and rambling moments. Here are five of the best:
1. Signature mystery 1
"The signature looks like mine but I don’t remember being at the place it was signed"
2. Signature mystery 2
"It’s looking like my signature but I normally close the ‘P’."
3. Strange gift
"He came to me with the corrupted statement. I showed him how corrupt it was in my handwriting."
4. Document
"This document is supposed to be a supplementary statement but it doesn’t say what is it supplementing."
5. But did you sign it?
"If I signed it, I would have made a mistake. If I signed it."
