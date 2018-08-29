The Gupta family have been accused of giving inappropriate orders to former Government Communications and Information Systems (GCIS) CEO Themba Maseko.

Maseko‚ who made the claim two years ago‚ repeated it on Wednesday on the sixth day of the inquiry into state capture before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

In his first testimony‚ the former GCIS head implicated former president Jacob Zuma as well as Ajay Gupta.

"The approach by the Gupta family was inappropriate in many various aspects. Firstly‚ making demands on me as a senior public official‚ not only that‚ but a senior official working in the Presidency‚" Maseko told the commission.

"[Secondly‚ they made demands and summoned me‚ threatening me that if I do not do what they are asking of me‚ I will be dealt with. I found that to be inappropriate‚ irregular‚ and uncalled for‚" claimed Maseko.