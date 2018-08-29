Here’s hoping State Capture inquiry won’t be another Oscar trial

One of the scariest parts of the Oscar Pistorius murder trial – other than that the judge initially believed he did not intend to kill Reeva Steenkamp – was the cross-examination of neighbours who had heard her scream.

Pistorius’s advocate, Barry Roux, did his best to discredit the state witnesses who testified that they heard a woman’s “terrible screams” in the middle of the night.

Roux questioned the witnesses on the type of screams they claimed they heard, whether they could be sure they came from a woman or a man, and how they could tell that the person screaming was frightened.