South Africa

Man found guilty of raping NMU student on campus

29 August 2018 - 14:23 By Devon Koen
Kwanele Jack Kilana has been found guilty of the rape of a Nelson Mandela University student on campus.
Kwanele Jack Kilana has been found guilty of the rape of a Nelson Mandela University student on campus.
Image: Devon Koen

The 29-year-old Zwide man with 12 charges against him‚ including the rape of a Nelson Mandela University (NMU) student on campus last October‚ has been found guilty on 11 of the charges.

Earlier in the week Kwanele Jack Kilana pleaded guilty to seven charges‚ including the NMU rape and the rape of a 27-year-old woman near Greenacres Village in Port Elizabeth in July last year.

Testimony of two of his victims and CCTV footage from the NMU fashion design computer labs captured on the night of October 2 2017‚ when Kilana raped the two female students‚ sealed his fate.

Handing down judgment‚ Judge Dayalin Chetty said Kilana’s denial on his other charges was merely “an avenue of escape”.

Kilana was convicted on one count of housebreaking‚ four counts of rape‚ two counts of compelled sexual assault‚ two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances and a count of sexual assault.

- HeraldLIVE

READ MORE: 

University computer lab intruder pleads guilty to rape

A man has pleaded guilty to raping a student and sexually assaulting her friend in a computer laboratory at Nelson Mandela University (NMU) in Port ...
News
23 hours ago

NMU student leader apologises for 'sexual frustration leads to rape' comment

A Nelson Mandela University student leader has apologised for a comment he made about sexual frustration leading to rape‚ saying it was taken out of ...
News
20 days ago

Most read

  1. 'He will always be my baby brother': sister of SA man sentenced to death in ... South Africa
  2. Crop circles emerge in Western Cape wheat fields South Africa
  3. Man found guilty of raping NMU student on campus South Africa
  4. Water outage | What would have taken weeks to do‚ was done in 72 hours South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘I put my neck on the block and I will put it there again, I will stick to my ...
‘We are going after DA’s white man’ Julius Malema planned removal of Trollip ...
X