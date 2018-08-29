The 29-year-old Zwide man with 12 charges against him‚ including the rape of a Nelson Mandela University (NMU) student on campus last October‚ has been found guilty on 11 of the charges.

Earlier in the week Kwanele Jack Kilana pleaded guilty to seven charges‚ including the NMU rape and the rape of a 27-year-old woman near Greenacres Village in Port Elizabeth in July last year.

Testimony of two of his victims and CCTV footage from the NMU fashion design computer labs captured on the night of October 2 2017‚ when Kilana raped the two female students‚ sealed his fate.

Handing down judgment‚ Judge Dayalin Chetty said Kilana’s denial on his other charges was merely “an avenue of escape”.

Kilana was convicted on one count of housebreaking‚ four counts of rape‚ two counts of compelled sexual assault‚ two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances and a count of sexual assault.

- HeraldLIVE