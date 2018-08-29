Police ask for public’s help to find missing Cape Town girl

Cape Town police have requested the public’s help in finding 9-year-old Previledge Mabvongwe after she went missing on Monday.

According to police and a missing person’s poster sent out by the Pink Ladies’ organisation‚ Mabvongwe “went missing” on Monday afternoon at about 4pm after a taxi dropped her off a few metres from her home in Kraaifontein.

She attended Scottsville Primary School and was wearing her school uniform‚ including a blue jersey‚ navy school skirt‚ and black shoes.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana asked anyone with information to contact detective Warrant officer Goodwin on 082 535 5874 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.