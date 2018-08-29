Johannesburg City Power says power has been fully restored to the suburbs that were cut off after the Eikenhof substation caught fire on Monday.

The transformer caught alight on Monday afternoon‚ plunging many parts of Johannesburg into darkness. According to City Power‚ tests on the two transformers supplying electricity to residents and Rand Water were completed on Tuesday night and they are now able to provide full electricity supply to all the suburbs affected by the fire.

"The damage to the infrastructure was so severe that it would have taken at least 72 hours to fix it and restore power to the residents. But the dedication and hard work of the engineers and technicians who worked tirelessly around the clock ensured that 32 hours later power was restored. We thank them for putting everything into to this operation to ensure our customers get electricity as soon as possible‚" said Lerato Setshedi‚ City Power’s chief executive.

“City Power will continue to work to bring back other two transformers to ensure we have backup supply options to the substation.”