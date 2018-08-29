While awaiting trial for murdering a metro policeman‚ a Cape Town gangster killed a rival gangster in a prison fight.

Christopher Jantjies pleaded guilty to being part of the 26s prison gang when he murdered Xolisilile Manjeni‚ a member of the 28s‚ by hitting him repeatedly with a steel table in Goodwood prison.

He was sentenced to 12 years in jail in the Parow regional court on Wednesday. Magistrate Richard Sikhwivhilu said the sentence would run concurrently with the life sentence Jantjies was given for murdering metro cop Ben Koopman.

Jantjies testified in his plea agreement that the 26s and 28s were involved in “prison gang-related fights concerning drugs and assaulting opposing gang members”.

Last June‚ his gang and the 28s fought in Goodwood prison. "I went for the deceased. My intention was to kill any member of the 28 gang in retaliation to their attack on members of my gang‚” he said.