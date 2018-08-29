South Africa

Prisoner who murdered cop gets another sentence for gang-related jail killing

29 August 2018 - 17:27 By Aron Hyman
Christopher Jantjies admitted to murdering fellow prisoner Xolisilile Manjeni by hitting him with a steel table.
Christopher Jantjies admitted to murdering fellow prisoner Xolisilile Manjeni by hitting him with a steel table.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

While awaiting trial for murdering a metro policeman‚ a Cape Town gangster killed a rival gangster in a prison fight.

Christopher Jantjies pleaded guilty to being part of the 26s prison gang when he murdered Xolisilile Manjeni‚ a member of the 28s‚ by hitting him repeatedly with a steel table in Goodwood prison.

He was sentenced to 12 years in jail in the Parow regional court on Wednesday. Magistrate Richard Sikhwivhilu said the sentence would run concurrently with the life sentence Jantjies was given for murdering metro cop Ben Koopman.

Jantjies testified in his plea agreement that the 26s and 28s were involved in “prison gang-related fights concerning drugs and assaulting opposing gang members”.

Last June‚ his gang and the 28s fought in Goodwood prison. "I went for the deceased. My intention was to kill any member of the 28 gang in retaliation to their attack on members of my gang‚” he said.

Police arrest seven suspects after Worcester gang shooting incidents

Police have arrested seven suspects following three separate shooting incidents between rival gangs at the River View Flats in Worcester in the ...
News
4 days ago

Car flips in latest shooting linked to Cape Town extortion rackets

A man believed to be the brother of alleged gangster Ashley Fields was shot in the head in Cape Town on Thursday.
News
6 days ago

He said he caught up with Manjeni and hit him until he fell to the ground. “I picked up a steel table in the room and while the deceased was lying on the ground I started to hit him several times with the steel table on his chest and head. I thereafter left him‚” he said.

He also admitted to being part of the 26s‚ for which he was given another 12-year sentence.

Earlier this year‚ Jantjies was found guilty of murdering Koopman in February 2016 outside his house in Eerste River. At the time he was a member of the Dixie Boys gang.

Koopman went home for lunch on the day of his murder and Jantjies and another man shot him in front of his son as he was leaving to return to work. He was wearing metro police uniform and driving a marked car.

Jantjies then stole Koopman’s service pistol and said‚ “Ek het gese ek gaan jou kry” (I told you I will find you). The incident was captured by CCTV cameras.

Koopman’s son‚ Quilen‚ had to be taken into witness protection after the leader of the Dixie Boys in Eerste River started visiting his school and enquiring whether he saw who killed his father.

The Koopmans’ neighbour‚ Danwill de Klerk‚ and his family were also placed in witness protection after they agreed to testify in the case.

READ MORE: 

‘Our guys have assault rifles‚ we’re ready for them’ - Cape gang war intensifies after Lakay gunned down

A man implicated in an extortion syndicate in Cape Town was shot five times in an apparent hit in Belhar‚ Cape Town.
News
23 days ago

‘Gang war’ fears in Cape Town as six shot after failed Donkie Booysen hit

Six people were shot in gang violence in Cape Town as the fall out after the botched hit on alleged gang boss Jerome “Donkie” Booysen has triggered ...
News
25 days ago

Most read

  1. I've got no beef with Blade‚ says SACP KZN head Themba Mthembu South Africa
  2. Prisoner who murdered cop gets another sentence for gang-related jail killing South Africa
  3. ANC goes electronic to stop people from taking names from graveyards for ... Politics
  4. Public Protector to probe horse-racing industry in Gauteng South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘We are going after DA’s white man’ Julius Malema planned removal of Trollip ...
‘I am still mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay’ - Athol Trollip on ousting as mayor
X