Repairs to the Eikenhof substation in Johannesburg are nearing completion‚ City Power said.

The substation shut down on Monday after a fire decimated one transformer and partially burnt another. The blaze affected suburbs across Johannesburg‚ as well as Rand Water. As a result‚ taps ran dry in parts of the city.

"The current progress on-site is promising and we should be able to restore power partially in some of the suburbs affected by later this evening. All the planned activities to restore power are on track according to the plan‚" City Power said in a statement issued on Tuesday night.