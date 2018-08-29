South Africa

Repairs to Eikenhof substation 'near completion'

29 August 2018 - 06:51 By Timeslive
A fire at a substation in Eikenhof on August 27, 2018 has led to a power outage in parts of Johannesburg.
A fire at a substation in Eikenhof on August 27, 2018 has led to a power outage in parts of Johannesburg.
Image: Twitter/@Rand_Water

Repairs to the Eikenhof substation in Johannesburg are nearing completion‚ City Power said.

The substation shut down on Monday after a fire decimated one transformer and partially burnt another. The blaze affected suburbs across Johannesburg‚ as well as Rand Water. As a result‚ taps ran dry in parts of the city.

"The current progress on-site is promising and we should be able to restore power partially in some of the suburbs affected by later this evening. All the planned activities to restore power are on track according to the plan‚" City Power said in a statement issued on Tuesday night.

Eikenhof substation fire possibly the work of saboteurs‚ says Joburg mayor

A fire that erupted at a substation in Eikenhof‚ south of Johannesburg‚ plunging parts of the city into darkness and interrupting water supplies ...
News
12 hours ago

Parts of Joburg without power and water after substation blaze

Joburg Water‚ the Rand Water Board‚ Naturena‚ Alveda‚ South Fork and Loughrin were still without power early on Tuesday after a fire at the Eikenhof ...
News
21 hours ago

"The livening up of the transformers and other substation equipment is expected to start towards midnight tonight. The earliest full restoration of electricity is expected to be tomorrow (Wednesday) morning for both residential and business customers in the South and West of Johannesburg."

City Power said it would confirm when power would be restored to residents and Rand Water on Wednesday morning.

"We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience‚ and we will communicate with them as and when we have a new progress report. Customers can also follow City Power on Twitter @CityPowerJHB for further updates."

Most read

  1. Cloud of doubt hangs over dagga prosecutions South Africa
  2. Repairs to Eikenhof substation 'near completion' South Africa
  3. Johannesburg businessman released after kidnap for ransom: report South Africa
  4. 'Callous‚ insensitive' magistrate slammed for treatment of deaf defendant South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

‘We are going after DA’s white man’ Julius Malema planned removal of Trollip ...
‘I am still mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay’ - Athol Trollip on ousting as mayor
X