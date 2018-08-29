Sex pest: Boys talk of wrestling, choking every night

Collan Rex looked “very worried” when a boy he choked lost consciousness, the court heard on Tuesday as three victims gave harrowing accounts of sexual abuse at Parktown Boys’ High in Johannesburg.

“Rex started shaking him. At first he looked a bit worried. After he had woken up he (Rex) almost tried to laugh it off,” an 18-year-old testified.

He told how Rex asked them to tap him if they found that they could not breathe while he wrestled with them. He also testified that he saw Rex holding pupils’ genitals and asking them to whistle before he let go.

He could recollect the names of three pupils who were sexually assaulted by Rex.

“He came to our rooms nearly every night after the prep session (the homework session) when he was on duty. He came and wrestled us and choked us.”

Asked by defence advocate William Robertse whether it was simply not play wrestling, he said he did not think so as it was an “extremely strong hold”.

